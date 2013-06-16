Tabula is a tool for liberating data tables locked inside PDF files.

How Can Tabula Help Me? If you’ve ever tried to do anything with data provided to you in PDFs, you know how painful it is — there's no easy way to copy-and-paste rows of data out of PDF files. Tabula allows you to extract that data into a CSV or Microsoft Excel spreadsheet using a simple, easy-to-use interface. Tabula works on Mac, Windows and Linux.

Download & Install Tabula Windows & Linux users will need a copy of Java installed. You can download Java here. (Java is included in the Mac version.) Download the version of Tabula for your operating system: Windows: tabula-win.zip

tabula-win.zip Mac OS X: tabula-mac.zip

tabula-mac.zip Linux/Other: tabula-jar.zip, view README.txt inside for instructions Extract the zip file. (Instructions: Windows, Mac) Go into the folder you just extracted. Run the "Tabula" program inside. A web browser will open. If it doesn't, open your web browser, and go to http://localhost:8080. There's Tabula!