Tabula is a tool for liberating data tables locked inside PDF files.

Current Version: 1.2.1
Tabula 1.2.1 fixes several bugs in the user interface and processing backend. (You can read about all the changes in the release notes.)
If you’ve ever tried to do anything with data provided to you in PDFs, you know how painful it is — there's no easy way to copy-and-paste rows of data out of PDF files. Tabula allows you to extract that data into a CSV or Microsoft Excel spreadsheet using a simple, easy-to-use interface. Tabula works on Mac, Windows and Linux.
Tabula is used to power investigative reporting at news organizations of all sizes, including ProPublica, The Times of London, Foreign Policy, La Nación (Argentina), The New York Times and the St. Paul (MN) Pioneer Press.
Grassroots organizations like SchoolCuts.org rely on Tabula to turn clunky documents into human-friendly public resources.
And researchers of all kinds use Tabula to turn PDF reports into Excel spreadsheets, CSVs, and JSON files for use in analysis and database applications.
Windows & Linux users will need a copy of Java installed. You can download Java here. (Java is included in the Mac version.)
Note: Tabula only works on text-based PDFs, not scanned documents.
Tabula was created by Manuel Aristarán, Mike Tigas and Jeremy B. Merrill with the support of ProPublica, La Nación DATA, Knight-Mozilla OpenNews, The New York Times. Tabula was designed by Jason Das.
Tabula was created by journalists for journalists and anyone else working with data locked away in PDFs. Tabula will always be free and open source.
Want to contribute? Fork it on GitHub and check out the to-do list for ideas. You can also support our continued work on Tabula with a one-time or monthly donation.
Tabula is made possible in part through the generosity of our users and through grants from the Knight Foundation and the Shuttleworth Foundation.